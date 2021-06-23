Heat returning Wednesday, several days of rain in the forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is setting up to be a typical Summer day for the ArkLaTex, with highs expected to return to the 90s in most areas, with little to no chance of any rain to cool us off.

Morning temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s, but you will feel humidity return today as we have a south breeze pushing Gulf air back into the region. We should see sun and a few passing clouds throughout the day with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, near average for this time of the year.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The increase in humidity has resulted in low-level clouds across the region early in the day. Once we start to warm up we should see the clouds break leaving us partly cloudy through the afternoon. I have left our forecast dry, but we’re at that point of the year where the sea-breeze is active along the coast. A few showers and thunderstorms may drift close to the Toledo Bend region by late this afternoon, but any rain would be short-lived.

A ridge of high pressure will strengthen near the ArkLaTex for the remainder of the workweek, and that will keep us hot and dry through Friday. Highs will return to the mid-90s Thursday and Friday, with high humidity bringing heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures in the 100 to 105-degree range.

The long term forecast gets interesting as we have a high likelihood of rain each day beginning Saturday/Sunday and continuing for much of next week.

A cold front will approach the region from the north Saturday. It will be far enough away that rain chances will be low in most areas, but we may begin to pick up some rain Saturday afternoon across the northern ArkLaTex.

A large ridge of high pressure on the east and west coasts of the United States will trap this area of low pressure and trailing cold front across the ArkLaTex for much of next week. This will result in scattered rain and thunderstorms throughout the week. Right now it doesn’t look like a washout scenario with all-day rainfall, but each day may feature an hour or two of passing storms.

Add it all up and the forecast models are in decent agreement with 1 to 2 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts across the northern ArkLaTex through next Friday. Given that lake and river levels have come down this wouldn’t cause any flooding, but the rainfall projections are still up in the air.

The front will result in lower temperatures, overall staying warm with highs in the 80s for several days next week.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Friday, July 2nd.