Heat returns for upcoming days, scattered storms this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather pattern on your Tuesday should be tolerable, as temperatures will still be a degree or two below average with relatively low humidity for July. We won’t see much rain out there, but a few spotty showers or storms may pop up after the noon hour.

Couldn’t ask for a better July morning as temperatures at sunrise will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. We are once again seeing some patchy to dense fog north of I-30 in Oklahoma and Arkansas where the temperatures have managed to drop into the mid-60s.

We will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies from sunrise until noon, this will warm us into the upper 80s at the lunch hour, with highs forecast to reach the low 90s. Wind will be light and out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

While we are expecting a few rain showers to develop later today, the coverage of the rain will be less than the previous days, and these showers will be the splash and dash variety, only bringing a few minutes of rain before they quickly move away or dissipate. These showers will be possible mainly from noon until 7 p.m. No severe weather is expected. Rainfall accumulations will be less than a tenth of an inch.

High pressure to the east of the ArkLaTex will expand like a balloon in the next 48 hours, this will send our weather pattern back to typical July tomorrow through Friday. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, little to no chance of rain, and highs in the mid-90s. This high will also pump tropical air up from the Gulf which will bring an increase in humidity. The bottom line here, hot and humid for the remainder of the week.

As we get closer to the weekend the door may open up slightly to see a few sea-breeze type showers and isolated thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. These will be spotty in nature so your outdoor plans are safe, and rainfall accumulations will be light. The sea-breeze will become more active Sunday into Monday with a higher chance for rain these days.