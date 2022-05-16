SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The rain and thunderstorms that moved in late Sunday through early this morning will move out of the ArkLaTex leaving us with clearing and warm weather today. Hot weather returns for much of this week before a cold front brings rain and puts a dent in the heat for the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s early this morning with lingering clouds but most of the rain has come to an end. Temperatures will warm quickly once we see a few breaks in the clouds, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s by noon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Wind will turn to the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour which may lower our humidity a tad, but we may not feel much of a difference under the sunshine this afternoon. There’s only a 10 to 20 percent chance of a stray shower popping today.

36-hour Futurecast forecast (updated every hour)

Hot weather returns Tuesday through Friday: High pressure will build into the ArkLaTex in the upcoming days, and this will bring a weather pattern similar to last week. High temperatures will be pushing records in the upcoming days as we’ll be in the mid-90s for the remainder of the week. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy each day. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s each night.

A cold front will bring a chance of rain and temperature drop this weekend: A cold front will approach the ArkLaTex late Friday into Saturday. This will bring a round of scattered showers and storms to the region. The coverage of rainfall looks to be highest late in the day Saturday. Following this front lows may drop into the 50s Saturday night into Sunday morning, with highs in the low to mid-80s Sunday which is closer to average for mid-May.