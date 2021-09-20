Heat returns today, cold front to bring comfortable and cooler weather soon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Drier air should limit the chance of any rain today with an increase in sunshine bringing hot afternoon high temperatures. You can walk around today knowing that by late tomorrow we should enjoy a drop in temperatures and humidity.

Monday morning sunrise temperatures will be in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. We do have some dense fog developing which may impact the morning commute on I-20 and I-49. The remnants of Nicholas that brought the rain this weekend have moved northeast and away from the ArkLaTex which means more sunshine for us and that will push highs into the low 90s. High humidity will bring a heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures near 100 degrees in some areas this afternoon. Wind will be light and out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Monday forecast high temperatures

We will not have much rain around, but a few spotty showers may develop at some point this afternoon but this will only happen in a few areas and most of us will have dry weather throughout the day.

Now let’s get to the good news, a cold front will be arriving in the ArkLaTex tomorrow and it will bring a comfortable weather pattern for the remainder of the week. This front should be moving into the northern ArkLaTex by Tuesday morning. It probably won’t bring much rain in the morning, but as the front moves south into the warmer air that develops ahead of it during the afternoon a line of thunderstorms may develop somewhere over the ArkLaTex by the early to mid-afternoon. The threat of severe weather looks low, but given the strength of this front we can’t rule out a storm or two bringing high wind gusts in addition to frequent lightning.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast. The front will be arriving early enough to cool highs across the northern ArkLaTex into the upper 70s and low 80s tomorrow, while the heat builds for another day across much of Louisiana and Texas where highs will be in the upper 80s. Tuesday forecast high temperatures

Rainfall accumulations will likely be less than a quarter-inch in most locations, with spotty accumulations between half an inch and 1 inch where any thunderstorms are able to get going (most likely in east Texas and northwest Louisiana where the air will be warmer).

This front will bring some great weather Tuesday night through next weekend. Highs are expected to cool into the upper 70s and low 80s with lots of sun Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity will be very low for the remainder of the week with highs eventually warming into the mid and upper 80s closer to the weekend.

The dry air will bring dry weather Wednesday through Sunday, and it looks like this dry weather pattern may continue for the final week of September as well.