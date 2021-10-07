Heat settles in through the weekend, storms return early next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – High pressure will take over our weather pattern through the weekend leading to a run of days with near record highs through Sunday. A line of storms will move in late Sunday into Monday, and a few of these storms could be on the strong side.

Even though the afternoons will be hot in the upcoming days, we will still have great early morning weather. Your temperatures at sunrise will be near 60 degrees, so if you’ve needed a jacket or sweater the past few days take it again this morning. You won’t need it this afternoon, as Gulf air will start building into the ArkLaTex, and mostly sunny skies will push our highs into the upper 80s and low 90s. The record high in Shreveport is 93 degrees, so we will probably come up just short of the record today.

A south breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour in the upcoming days will keep pushing the humid Gulf air into the region. Highs will remain in the low 90s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Record high territory is 93-94 degrees, so it wouldn’t be surprising if we tied a few records in the upcoming days.

A strong Pacific storm system will approach Sunday night into Monday morning. The ingredients are there to see a few strong thunderstorms, and the Storm Prediction Center is monitoring northeast Texas and McCurtain County in Oklahoma for potential severe weather. The exact threats will come into focus in the upcoming days, but damaging wind gusts would be the primary threat. Again, this would be an overnight threat Sunday night into Monday morning.

Severe weather risk Sunday night into early Monday

Following this system Monday, a warm front will move across the region Tuesday keeping a slight chance of thunderstorms in the forecast Tuesday and perhaps Wednesday.

Our next big weather change could be on the way late next week, as a cold front may bring additional thunderstorms and cooler weather by next Friday or Saturday.