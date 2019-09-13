Heat stays with us Friday, spotty shower or storm possible later in day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The September heatwave continues today with a cold front coming very close to the northern ArkLaTex, but a strong ridge of high pressure will keep it away.

The comfortable mornings continue as we will start out with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Afternoon highs will be about where they were yesterday, putting most of us in the mid-90s with heat index readings between 100 and 104 degrees.

The front may bring some cloud cover to the northern fringes of the ArkLaTex today, but most of the rain will stay to our north as the strong ridge of high pressure keeps the heat and drier air locked in. There will be only a 20 percent chance of a few spotty showers or a thunderstorm.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Looking at Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, that was once thought to be moving into the Gulf this weekend, a major shift to the east has taken place with the forecast models in the past 24 hours. This will likely have no impact on our weather, and that will keep the hot and mainly dry conditions going into next week.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine National Hurricane Center forecast track

There is some good news as isolated to scattered rain chances will be possible Sunday through Tuesday. This will prevent us from getting any hotter, and should bring a few days in the low and mid 90s next week. The next major cold front that could finally bring a needed break from the heat may be on the way closer to next weekend. Keep your fingers crossed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.