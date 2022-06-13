The hottest temperatures of the summer so far developed over the ArkLaTex this weekend and will likely stick around. Upper-level high pressure will keep temperatures well above normal through most of next week with very little rain. Saharan dust levels could increase in the coming days.

Current Heat Index

The heat will continue: The weekend ended Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. It appears that we will see similar temperatures to begin the week. Lows Monday morning were in the mid to upper 70s. We will likely see daytime highs Monday afternoon top out in the upper 90s. Temperatures Tuesday will likely not be quite as hot but don’t get too excited. We will still see morning lows in the mid to upper 70s. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Heat Index values will likely once again likely surpass 105 degrees.

Saharan dust could increase: You may have noticed the haze in the air over the ArkLaTex. This is being caused by dust from the Saharan Desert that has blown across the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and into our area. Models show that we could actually see the amount of dust increase in the coming days. The dust should reach its peak by the middle of the week and then move out of the area by the weekend.

Dry weather continues: Futurecast shows that we will likely see a partly cloudy sky Monday night with a few low clouds trying to develop. Look for a mix of sunshine and clouds Tuesday. Tuesday night will feature a mostly clear sky with a few low clouds again possible late. Don’t expect much change Wednesday as we will stay partly cloudy and pretty much dry.

Any rain?: It looks like we will be lucky to see much as far as rain during the next ten days. Most models do show a chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. If you do get some rain don’t expect much as models suggest that most of the area will receive less than ¼” of rain from now through all of next week. Amounts could be a little higher over the southern half of the area.



Heat Index: We will likely see lots of humidity to go along with the heat in the coming few weeks. This combination could cause some health concerns. The heat index is an estimation of what the temperature feels like to your body when you take into account that humidity prevents your body’s perspiration from cooling you down. Whenever the heat index reaches 105 degrees. Heat-related illnesses tend to increase. We will likely see the heat index near or above 105 during most of the next few weeks. Be sure to drink plenty of water if you plan on being exposed to the heat and take frequent breaks away from the heat if possible.