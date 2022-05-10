The summer-like weather pattern that has developed over the ArkLaTex over the past few days will continue. The upper-level ridge responsible for the hot and dry weather will weaken some by the weekend allowing a chance of rain to briefly return.

The heat goes on: Tuesday has been another hot day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the lower 70s at most locations. This afternoon we have returned to the low to middle 90s. Don’t look for much change in the next few days. Wednesday will be just as hot. Lows Wednesday morning will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We will see daytime highs in the low to middle 90s. Expect similar temperatures Thursday and Friday.

Rain on the horizon: Futurecast shows that we will continue to see some quiet weather for a few more days. We will see a clear to partly cloudy sky Tuesday night with some low clouds possible late. Wednesday and Thursday will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds. Most models are now showing the chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms over the eastern half of the area Friday. This chance of rain will spread further west Friday night and Saturday

The rain departs and the heat returns: The reason for the potential late-week rain is that the upper-level ridge of high pressure that has been responsible for our hot and dry weather will weaken as disturbances approach from the northwest and east. This will help to briefly breakdown the ridge and briefly push it to the west. Temperatures will ease as a result with highs falling into the upper 80s to lower 90s. This won’t last very long. The ridge will likely strengthen once again and creep back to the east next week. This will mean that the hot and dry weather pattern will return with highs back into the middle 90s by the middle of next week. All of next week will likely be rather dry.

Don’t expect much rain: Long-range models still show that if we do get some rain next weekend, it won’t be much. Most models show rainfall potential of around ½” for most of the area. While that rain will be welcome, it will likely only take a few days to evaporate given that the heat will likely return next week.