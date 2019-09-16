Heat to ease late in the week with a better chance for rain

Look for the heat to ease as a disturbance now in the Gulf of Mexico moves into Texas. Rain chances to increase late in the workweek. Expect above normal temperatures to stick around into next week.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Monday was another partly cloudy and hot day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low 70s and once again warmed into the mid to upper 90s. An upper-level disturbance that is now over the NW Gulf of Mexico is forecast to slowly move into Texas this week. This disturbance will gradually bring a better chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorm by the end of the workweek. Until then, look for little change for the next few days. We’ll continue to see a slight chance for the hit or miss afternoon storm. Overnight lows will remain in the low 70s. Daytime highs Tuesday will warm back to the mid to upper 90s Tuesday and then ease to the upper 80s to low 90s by the end of the workweek. As of right now, it appears that our best shot at getting some much needed rain will likely hold off until Thursday or Friday. Rainfall chances will then decrease this weekend into early next week.

Models do show that the heaviest rain from this Gulf system will likely fall to our west from Houston up to Dallas. Several inches will be possible in these areas. Amounts will likely be much lighter in our area with totals remaining below one inch and possibly well below 1/2″. The burn ban list continues to grow as the dry weather pattern continues. As of this writing, Bossier and Webster parishes in NW LA have been added to the list. You can see the latest on area burn bans by clicking here.

The long-range picture does show some cooler air may arrive by the end of next week. Obviously, this is subject to change so stay tuned.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 88/66.

–Todd Warren

