Heat to increase this week, watching the Gulf of Mexico for possible tropical development

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The warm weather we experienced this weekend will continue today, with only slight chances for rain returning as we move through the week. There is an increasing likelihood that we will see a named tropical system develop in the Gulf of Mexico this week.

For your Monday, if you’re up early you will enjoy temperatures in the 60s at sunrise, with a very quick warm-up taking us into the low 80s by noon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. This is close to where we should be in early June. Wind will be light and out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

You will likely see a few clouds off and on through the day, in fact, it may be mostly cloudy at times as there is a disturbance to our southwest churning the clouds in our direction. It looks like rain will hold off today, but we may begin to tap into a few sea-breeze type showers and isolated thunderstorms by tomorrow. This isn’t a bad thing, as these quick showers can give some areas heat relief each day. It looks like the chance for rain will be highest south of I-20, especially across east Texas.

Even with slight rain chances returning in the upcoming days heat will continue to build as we may see a run of days in the low 90s Tuesday through Thursday, if not into next weekend as well.

The weekend forecast could be impacted by whatever is brewing in the Gulf of Mexico. Today is the first day of hurricane season, and the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance that is about to move into the Gulf of Mexico. It has been given a 70% chance of developing into our a named system in the next 5 days. It will continue to move north, with forecast models showing an eventual landfall somewhere along the U.S. Gulf Coast. It’s too far out to pass along any specifics, but if the system were to be near the Texas/Louisiana coast we could see increasing rain chances by the weekend. Stay tuned!

Potential trpical development in the Gulf of Mexico

