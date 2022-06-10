With the strong thunderstorms now moving out of and away from the ArkLaTex, our attention will now turn to heat. A hot and dry weather pattern will begin this weekend and likely continue for the next few weeks. A little rain will be possible late next week.

Cranking up the heat: We have seen lots of clouds over the ArkLaTex Friday that have kept temperatures close to normal. Afternoon temperatures are mainly in the 80s and lower 90s. We will see the heat increase over the area this weekend. Lows Saturday morning will likely begin in the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs Saturday will be much warmer than today thanks to more sunshine. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for most of the area. Temperatures will likely soar into the mid to upper 90s. It will get even hotter Sunday. Shreveport could see its first day of triple-digit heat in nearly two years with a high near 100.

Dry weather returns: Futurecast shows that we will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Friday night. Most of the area will stay dry. Look for a mix of sunshine and clouds Saturday. It is possible that we could see a few pop-up storms mainly over the southern half of the area Saturday afternoon and evening. Expect a partly cloudy sky Saturday night and plenty of sunshine over the area Sunday. That sunshine will likely stick around through most of next week.

The hottest week of the year so far: It is looking likely that we will have our first 100-degree day in June since 2018. As I mentioned earlier, we will close the weekend Sunday with highs near 100 degrees. Daytime highs next week will likely stay close to 100 for the entire week. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. It is possible that the intense heat could stick around through next weekend and most of the following week.



Heat Index: We will likely see lots of humidity to go along with the heat in the coming few weeks. This combination could cause some health concerns. The heat index is an estimation of what the temperature feels like to your body when you take into account that humidity prevents your body’s perspiration from cooling you down. Whenever the heat index reaches 105 degrees. Heat-related illnesses tend to increase. We will likely see the heat index near or above 105 during most of the next week. Be sure to drink plenty of water if you plan on being exposed to the heat and take frequent breaks away from the heat if possible.