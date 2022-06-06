Rain will be possible for the next several days but most of the area will stay dry. It will get gradually hotter this week with our next best chance of rain early this weekend. Next week is once again looking hot and dry.

A gradual warming trend: The ArkLaTex experienced above-normal temperatures to begin the week. Lows Monday morning 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures Monday afternoon have soared into the low to middle 90s. The heat will gradually intensify in the coming days. Tuesday will begin with lows in the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs will warm back into the low to middle 90s. Highs will likely warm into the middle 90s for most of the area by the middle of the week. A few upper 90s will be possible in spots.

Rain to be possible but isolated: Futurecast shows that we will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Monday night with an increase in low clouds possible late. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Tuesday. Most of the area will be dry Tuesday with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm mainly over the northern edge of the area. Don’t expect much change through the rest of the week as upper-level high pressure extends over the southern part of the country. If we see any rain, it will stay over the northern part of the area further from the center of this ridge.

Our next best shot at rain: The upper ridge will move back to the west by the beginning of the weekend. This will allow a weak front to move into the ArkLaTex Friday night and bring our next best chance of rain Friday night into Saturday. This front will also bring a small and brief break from the heat. Highs will likely fall from the middle 90s to the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows will likely ease from the middle 70s to the upper 60s to lower 70s. The upper ridge will then move back over us early next week sending highs back into the mid to upper 90s.



Don’t expect much rain: Long-range models show that rainfall totals from now through the middle of next week should be well below normal. Most of the area will likely see totals of less than ½”. The northern edge of the area from northern McCurtain county to northern Howard county could see totals that approach one inch. The latest drought monitor shows that most of the ArkLaTex is still free of drought conditions. This could change quickly if the below-normal rainfall continues through the month of June.