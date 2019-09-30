Heat to stick around through the weekend with a cool down next week

August like temperatures will continue for several more days with mainly dry conditions. We could see more normal temperatures at the beginning of next week.

Monday was another partly cloudy and hot day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to mid-70s and once again warmed into the low to middle 90s. Don’t look for much change for the next few days as a large area of upper-level high pressure will keep us hot and keep us dry. Look for overnight lows for the next several nights to be in the low 70s. Daytime highs will likely be in the middle 90s for most of the region.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

As the upper ridge finally weakens some and allows a weak front to move through the area, we’ll see a very slight chance for some rain Thursday. Temperatures behind this front will likely fall to the middle 80s to low 90s from Friday through the weekend. Overnight lows will ease into the mid to upper 60s. These are still well above normal for the first week of October.

A second front will move through the area Sunday night. This front promises to bring a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms. We can also expect to see more normal temperatures finally return to the area. Look for daytime highs behind the front next Monday to fall to the low to mid-80s. Overnight lows will eventually fall to the upper 50s to low 60s. It also appears that once we cool down, we should remain fairly close to normal through the middle of October.

See the latest burn bans in effect here. Don’t forget to check back to this article Monday evening at 8:30 pm for a live update that will include my latest 16 day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 83/60.

–Todd Warren

Monday

93° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 93° 73°

Tuesday

94° / 73°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 94° 73°

Wednesday

95° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 95° 74°

Thursday

93° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 93° 75°

Friday

88° / 69°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 88° 69°

Saturday

91° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 91° 70°

Sunday

90° / 68°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 90° 68°

93°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
86°

83°

9 PM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Clear
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

93°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

93°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

