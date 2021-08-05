Heat will increase with little rain until the end of next week

A little bit of rain will be possible for the northern part of the ArkLaTex Thursday night and Friday. Dry and hotter weather settles in this weekend and could stick around through most of next week.

Thursday saw plenty of sunshine around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 60s over most of the area and warmed into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Warmer will be our theme in temperatures for the next several days. Lows Friday morning will settle into the lower 70s. We will see daytime highs climb into the low to middle 90s.

Futurecast shows that an upper-level disturbance will bring some clouds and a slight chance for a shower to the northern quarter of the ArkLaTex Thursday night. The rest of the area will likely see a clear to partly cloudy sky. The chance of rain will continue for the northern part of the area Friday. The rest of the region will likely stay dry under a partly cloudy sky. Once this disturbance moves out to the east, we will settle into a dry weather pattern Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Expect the dry conditions to continue through Sunday as temperatures will continue to heat up. Highs by the end of the weekend will be in the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows will warm into the middle 70s.

A large area of upper-level high pressure will be responsible for the heat. This high will likely stick around through next week. This could bring some of the hottest temperatures of the summer so far. Highs early next week will likely climb into the upper 90s. Overnight lows will likely settle into the mid to upper 70s. By the end of next week, it appears that we could see a weakness in the ridge develop that will allow for the chance for the afternoon thunderstorm to return to mainly the southern half of the area. Highs will ease a few degrees into the middle 90s. Overnight lows will ease into the middle 70s. Both are pretty much normal for this time of year.

–Todd Warren