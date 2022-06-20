A hot and dry weather pattern will settle over the ArkLaTex for the next week. The hottest temperatures in nearly four years could be on the way by the weekend. A little rain and slightly cooler temperatures are possible early next week.

It gets hotter: Temperatures this weekend climbed into the upper 90s at most locations despite the scattered showers and thunderstorms. Drier air returned to the area Sunday and will hang around for a few days. Temperatures Monday morning were cooler with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Monday afternoon temperatures have soared back into the mid to upper 90s. Look for the heat to gradually intensify in the coming days. Tuesday will begin with lows in the low to middle 70s. We will see daytime highs back into the mid to upper 90s.

Lots of sun & little rain: Futurecast shows that we will likely see a clear sky over the area Monday night. Look for a partly cloudy sky Tuesday a few small and very isolated showers will be a slight possibility. We will see a mostly clear sky again Tuesday night. Wednesday is also looking partly cloudy. Rain will once again be unlikely but can’t totally be ruled out.

Hottest temperatures in nearly four years: A large area of upper-level high pressure will settle over our part of the country late in the week and this weekend. This will bring some of the hottest temperatures since the summer of 2018. That July we saw temperatures as high as 108. Fortunately, we won’t get that hot, but it is possible that a few areas could see highs in the 102 to 104 range by the end of the week and this weekend. Overnight lows will also warm into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week.



A little relief? Models are hinting that we could see a weak frontal boundary bring slightly cooler temperatures and a little rain early next week. Don’t get too excited. Highs will probably only fall to the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows will settle into the low to middle 70s. Rainfall totals will probably be well below ½” for most areas.