Heatwave continues Thursday, tropical system likely headed into the Gulf of Mexico

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ridge of high pressure that kept us hot and dry last week is moving back over the region. This will shut off our rain chances and keep our pattern hot through the weekend. We are watching a disturbance that may become our next named Tropical Storm that will move into the Gulf this weekend into early next week.

Temperatures are the familiar low 70s range this morning. As the ridge of high pressure expands across the ArkLaTex this will shut off the sea-breeze that has been delivering afternoon showers this week. With lots of sun today we will see highs in the mid to upper 90s.

While most of the rain will stay to the west of the ArkLaTex we could catch a random shower mainly across our east Texas counties later today. Futurecast shows very limited rain development as most areas are expected to stay dry.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The mid to upper 90s and dry pattern will extend through the weekend.

Late in the weekend into early next week our forecast will be highly dependent on what track the system in the Gulf takes. The National Hurricane Center is up to 70% chance of development in the next 5 days with the disturbance now southeast of Florida.

Even if it develops into a named system, it is not expected to undergo any significant strengthening. The majority of forecast models keep this system to the east of the ArkLaTex, putting us on the dry side of the storm with the heat continuing. If the system takes a more westerly track towards us we would likely see an increasing chance for rain and cooler temperatures. For now i’ve split the difference and put low end rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures to begin next week.

