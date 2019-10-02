Heatwave peaks Wednesday.. rain and cooler temperatures arriving soon







SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A few more days of heat before we are treated to our first taste of Fall early next week. Scattered rain chances will also return to the ArkLaTex tomorrow through early Monday.

For Wednesday.. take the pattern from Monday and Tuesday and carry it into today. We’ll see morning temperatures in the low 70s then warming to highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values will again be near 100 degrees under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The ridge of high pressure that is scorching us at the moment will begin to move east, which will allow a series of disturbances to impact the region. The first will arrive across the ArkLaTex tomorrow bringing the chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms. Unfortunately, it won’t bring the needed rain to wipe out drought and burn bans. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook







We will keep scattered rain in the forecast Friday, with temperatures remaining in the 80s and low 90s.

A cold front will set up north of the ArkLaTex this weekend. It may bring some rain across the I-30 corridor this weekend but any accumulations will be light. This front will finally get nudged through the region early Monday. The front will bring a quick shot of rain and breezy conditions, but this one will be remembered for finally delivering Fall to the ArkLaTex.

Expect highs in the 70s and low 80s next Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will bring a chill to the area as we will fall into the 50s Monday night into Tuesday morning, and then again Tuesday night. It looks like the comfortable/seasonal temperatures will be with us for much of next week.







Here are the forecast rainfall amounts over the next 7 days.

