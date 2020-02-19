Heavier rain expected Wednesday night should end Thursday morning..sunshine returns Friday

Look for rain to increase in coverage and intensity Wednesday night. The rain will finally end Thursday morning. Sunshine returns Friday and could stick around into the weekend. The weekend will end with another chance for rain.

Wednesday was another cloudy, rainy and chilly day for most of the ArkLaTex. We did see some sunshine over the northern edge of the area. The rain was confined to the southern half of the area. Look for the clouds and rain to build back to the north and increase in intensity Wednesday night. The rain could get heavy at times over East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. Severe weather is not expected to be an issue. Look for the rain to end Thursday morning from north to south. We could close Thursday with some afternoon sunshine over the northern half of the area. Models show that another one to three inches of rain will be possible over the southern half of the area. The northern half will likely receive amounts of less than an inch.

What’s left of the clouds will clear out Thursday night setting the stage for a couple of cold nights. Look for lows Friday morning to be in the upper 20s to low 30s. It could be even colder Saturday morning thanks to a calm wind. Lows could dip into the mid to upper 20s. Despite the return of some sunshine Friday and Saturday, daytime highs will stay well below normal with highs mainly in the low to middle 50s.

Clouds will increase late Saturday and Saturday night. Another disturbance will bring a chance for some showers Sunday. Rainfall totals from this disturbance look to be rather light as the heaviest precipitation will likely stay to our north. Highs Sunday could warm into the upper 50s to low 60s thanks to a breezy south wind. The rain from this system will likely end late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Yet another cold front will move through our area Tuesday night. Models are very limited at this time on the amount of rain that we could see. Once this front clears, we could see several days of dry weather for the last half of next week. However, temperatures will be rather chilly with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

