Heavy downpours and thunderstorms will stick around through next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Saturday morning started off on a stormy note. The rain and storms have shifted to the east. We could see and additional shower or storm pop up. However, I believe our atmosphere is rain cooled. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 60s and 70s. Hopefully everyone enjoys the peeks of sunshine this evening.

Next week, we are scheduled to see a very stormy wet pattern develop. Currently, a trough of low pressure will develop near Texas. The trough of low pressure will enhance rain and thunderstorm chances. Sunday, we will see a decent chance of showers and storms. On Sunday, there is a Marginal Risk for Deep East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. A strong storm or two is possible that could produce some gusty winds and large hail.

Rainfall totals through next week

The high rain chances will continue Memorial Day and throughout the rest of the work week. The upper low will cut off from the main flow. With the high rain chances, highs will fall into the lower 80s and lows in the 60s and 70s!

