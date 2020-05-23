Radar

Severe Weather Outlook

Download Your Weather Authority app

Submit Weather Pics

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms will stick around through next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Saturday morning started off on a stormy note. The rain and storms have shifted to the east. We could see and additional shower or storm pop up. However, I believe our atmosphere is rain cooled. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 60s and 70s. Hopefully everyone enjoys the peeks of sunshine this evening.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Next week, we are scheduled to see a very stormy wet pattern develop. Currently, a trough of low pressure will develop near Texas. The trough of low pressure will enhance rain and thunderstorm chances. Sunday, we will see a decent chance of showers and storms. On Sunday, there is a Marginal Risk for Deep East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. A strong storm or two is possible that could produce some gusty winds and large hail.

Rainfall totals through next week

The high rain chances will continue Memorial Day and throughout the rest of the work week. The upper low will cut off from the main flow. With the high rain chances, highs will fall into the lower 80s and lows in the 60s and 70s!

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

83° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 74°

Sunday

88° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 80% 88° 70°

Monday

86° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 86° 69°

Tuesday

82° / 68°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 82° 68°

Wednesday

80° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 80° 68°

Thursday

82° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 82° 69°

Friday

84° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 84° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

87°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
87°

85°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
85°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss