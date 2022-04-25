SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A slow-moving cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms to all areas of the ArkLaTex today. The severe weather threat is low, but we could experience heavy rain at times, and this front will wipe out the heat and humidity for a few days.

Pinpoint Doppler

The front has been bringing rain and thunderstorms throughout the night and morning across the northern ArkLaTex where radar estimates we have seen 1 to 3 inches of rainfall.

The front will be moving into the I-20 corridor around sunrise bringing the heaviest rain during the morning to areas like Shreveport/Bossier, Carthage, Marshall, Minden, and Mansfield. We may see a brief lull in the rain by the late morning, but the warm and humid air will result in some redevelopment this afternoon. The afternoon round of rain will mainly impact Texas and Louisiana, we should dry out across the I-30 corridor by the mid to late afternoon.

FutureCast

While the overall severe weather threat is low a storm or two could bring large hail or a damaging wind gust mainly during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Widespread severe weather is not expected today. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Marginal Risk’ or low-end severe weather outlook for the southern half of the ArkLaTex.

The flash flood threat is also low, but most areas will average 1 to 2 inches of rain, but we can’t rule out a few cells bringing up to 3 or 4 inches of rain across the Toledo Bend region of Texas and Louisiana.

Potential rainfall accumulations through tonight

The positive news is that this front will bring a cooler and pleasant weather pattern for a few days. With the rain and clouds, today’s highs will be in the low to mid-70s, and you’ll feel that humidity go away in most areas by this afternoon. Wind will be out of the north at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

We will have a few lingering clouds tonight and tomorrow morning, but the dry air will bring back mostly sunny skies by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be enjoyable Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid-70s with a comfortable and light north breeze. The pleasant and sunny weather with low humidity will continue Wednesday, with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s for the next 3 nights.

We will start to warm the pattern again as a south breeze returns Thursday and Friday. Highs will return to the mid and upper 80s with humidity building as we move into the weekend.

A few weather disturbances will move across the region Saturday and Sunday, and this will bring a chance of scattered thunderstorms. There does appear to be some threat of severe weather, but confidence is low at this time in the timing and threat level so stay tuned!