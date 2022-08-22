SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All areas of the ArkLaTex will be under the threat of heavy rain and flash flooding as a cold front stalls across the region today. A Flood Watch is in effect for most areas of the ArkLaTex through 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Pinpoint Doppler

Radar is estimating that 2 to 4 inches of rain has already fallen across much of northeast Texas. By the time we reach 10 a.m. some of these areas will have picked up over 5 inches of rain. If you are in the Gilmer, Longview, Jefferson, Marshall, Atlanta, and Texarkana areas be on the lookout for flooded roads during the morning commute. If you encounter a flooded road or intersection, turn around don’t drown.

Flood Watch through Tuesday evening

The heaviest rain will be moving east through the morning so Arkansas and Louisiana will see an increasing threat of heavy rain and flooded roads by the late morning and early afternoon. The downpours will be blinding today, and some areas could see 1 to 2 inches of rain per hour. If you see several hours of thunderstorms you may easily see 4 to 6 inches of rain today. Futurecast shows widespread accumulations of 4 to 8 inches of rain between now and Thursday afternoon, with most of that rain likely to fall today.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Thursday morning

Futurecast updated every hour

The Weather Prediction Center has a ‘Moderate Risk’ of excessive rainfall today across the heart of the ArkLaTex. The areas in red will be the locations most likely to see flash flooding over the next 24 hours.

Excessive rainfall outlook

As far as any severe weather threat today, there is a low-end threat that a storm or two could bring high wind or an isolated tornado. The threat is highest south of I-20 this afternoon where temperatures may be a few degrees warmer today due to the delayed onset of rainfall.

Severe weather risk Tuesday

Temperatures will be on the cool side for late August, likely in the mid-70s this morning, and only warming into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.

Monday forecast high temperatures

The threat of heavy rain will continue overnight and Tuesday mainly south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana where the front will be located Tuesday. Scattered storms will continue Wednesday but taper off late this week and into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 80s and low 90s, below average for the next 7 days.