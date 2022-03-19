SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You couldn’t script a better start to the weekend as we’ve had sunshine and highs in the 70s today, with more warm and sunny weather expected Sunday. Monday will bring a big change as severe weather and the several inches of rain will arrive early in the week.

Despite the warmer daytime weather, the nights and mornings will stay chilly. Low temperatures will be in the low 40s tonight, with some areas in the 30s, but likely staying above freezing.

Sunny and warm Sunday: Other than being cold in the morning, no complaints will be registered Sunday as we will enjoy another sunny day. It will officially be the first day of Spring, and it will feel like it! Highs are headed into the mid and upper 70s, with the sun now higher in the sky, don’t forget sunscreen if you have any outdoor plans during the day.

Sunday forecast high temperatures

Severe storms Monday into Monday night: A strong Pacific storm system will approach the ArkLaTex Monday. We will likely begin to see a few storms develop in the afternoon, but it looks like the bulk of any severe weather would occur between 9 p.m. Monday night and 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, so this will be another overnight severe weather threat.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of Texas and Louisiana in the ‘Enhanced Risk’ outlook. This is where widespread severe weather is possible, including a few intense thunderstorms. A ‘Slight Risk’ and ‘Marginal Risk’ outlook is in place for the remainder of the ArkLaTex including Oklahoma and Arkansas. Scattered severe storms are expected in these areas. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, followed by tornadoes and large hail.

Severe weather outlook Monday afternoon through Monday night (early Tuesday)

Heavy rain possible: We can’t rule out some isolated flash flooding as well. Widespread rainfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches will be possible, with higher amounts in the 3 to 4-inch range. If the higher-end scenario pans out we could have some flooding of roadways and poor drainage areas, especially for the Tuesday morning commute. The severe weather threat and heavy rain threat should end early Tuesday morning, but we may have some lingering rain at times during the day.

Rainfall potential Monday and Tuesday

We get through Tuesday and cool air will arrive, and it will be breezy as well with wind gusts over 20 miles per hour Monday through Wednesday. As dry air settles into the region sunny weather will take over next Thursday, and continue through the following weekend.