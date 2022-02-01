SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We have a few more days of mild weather before a strong cold front brings heavy rain, ice, and even snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

The main weather change today will be the morning temperatures which are running in the 40s and 50s rather than the 30s. Mostly cloudy skies and a breezy south wind are resulting in the ‘warmer’ but still cool early morning temperatures. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s, with a breezy southeast wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

There are a few spotty rain showers ongoing in Texas and Louisiana this morning, but this activity will fizzle out for most of the morning commute. An area of low pressure along the coast is helping to push a warm front towards the ArkLaTex, and we expect a few spotty to scattered rain showers to develop during the afternoon and evening. Any accumulations will be light, and there will be few impacts to any outdoor plans.

The daytime weather conditions on Wednesday will be slightly warmer with highs in the low 70s, and the same slight chance of a few scattered rain showers.

The big changes will come in Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a strong Arctic cold front moves into the region. Heavy rain will accompany the front Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We expect a few thunderstorms, but no severe weather. Rainfall accumulations will average 1 to 2 inches in all areas.

Potential rainfall Wednesday night into Thursday

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing prior to sunrise Thursday near and north of the I-30 corridor in northeast Texas and Oklahoma. There will be enough lingering rain in these areas that we will see several hours of a change over into freezing rain, sleet, and snow across Franklin, Titus, Morris, Red River, and McCurtain counties. The cold air will have a difficult time making it over the Ouachita Mountains keeping the chance of accumulating ice/snow lower across much of southern Arkansas and northwest Louisiana. If enough precipitation is left Thursday afternoon this is most likely when we would see any change over to winter weather in other areas.

The most significant icing impacts will be near and north of I-30 in Texas and Oklahoma. Accumulations of .10 to .25 inches of freezing rain will be possible, and this will lead to hazardous road travel and the potential for some power outages. We could also see an inch or two of snowfall across the far northern edge of the ArkLaTex.

The positive news is that we should warm above freezing Friday, so any leftover ice/snow should melt quickly allowing normal roadways conditions by late Friday morning in areas that do see accumulations.

We will be dry Friday through the weekend. It will be a cool weekend with highs in the 40s Saturday, and in the low to mid-50s Sunday.