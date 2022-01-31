SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather will not stay in the background this week as a midweek cold front will bring both the threat of heavy rain, and also sleet, freezing rain, and snow.

The next few days will be comfortable and relatively quiet. Monday morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s with partly cloudy skies. We will see an increase in clouds as a weather disturbance will pass south of us along the Texas and Louisiana coast. The uptick in clouds will keep temperatures from warming into the 70s as we saw on Sunday, but highs should be pleasant, in the mid to upper 60s.

We aren’t expecting much rain today, but we may see an occasional rain shower develop south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana. There will be a slightly higher chance for scattered showers Tuesday and Wednesday before our strong cold front arrives Wednesday evening.

The front will initially bring heavy rain Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning. We may see a few thunderstorms during this time frame, but the threat of severe weather looks low. The rain is expected to linger into Thursday as cold air drops temperatures below freezing, and we could see several hours of sleet, freezing rain, and snow Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

The primary concern right now is that the majority of this precipitation will be freezing rain and sleet, bringing ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch or higher, particularly in northeast Texas, Oklahoma, as well as southern Arkansas. We will have a better handle on the potential accumulations and impacts in the upcoming days once we are in the 48-hour window before the event. The potential accumulations on the map below will likely change when confidence grows in the arrival of cold air, and the timing of the precipitation. The map only goes through 6 p.m. Thursday, and it’s possible we could see accumulations into Thursday night.

Potential ice accumulations late Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday

Widespread rainfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are likely, with isolated amounts between 2 to 3 inches. This could lead to isolated road flooding, but this rain should help alleviate worsening severe and extreme drought conditions.

Weather Prediction Center rainfall accumulations through Sunday

As you can imagine it will turn very cold later in the week. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s on Thursday, with highs in the 40s Friday and Saturday.