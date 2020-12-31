Radar

January 01 2021 12:00 am

Heavy rain continues New Year’s Eve, a few strong storms possible this afternoon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – 2020 will go out with a bang today as we will see another push of heavy rain, and the potential for a few severe thunderstorms south of I-20 this afternoon and evening.

Radar is estimating we have received 1 to 3 inches of rainfall across much of the region over the past 24 hours. The ground has been able to soak most of this up, but any additional rain today may quickly runoff into streets, streams, and drainage areas. Roadway flooding is likely to occur across much of the region later this morning and especially this afternoon.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Our cold front stalled along the I-20 corridor overnight, but it is now moving back to the north as a warm front. The steady and heavy rain will be across the I-30 corridor through 10 a.m.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

An area of low pressure will move into Texas today and eventually move into the ArkLaTex this afternoon. As this occurs winds shear will increase in the atmosphere leading to the potential for a few severe storms capable of damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes. The severe weather threat is confined to areas south of I-20 where temperatures will warm into the 60s. The severe weather threat will be highest across Sabine and Natchitoches parishes.

Severe weather outlook today

If you are not in the severe weather threat, the potential for heavy rain continues today as we will likely see another round of showers and storms this afternoon through this evening that will impact all areas. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible. With the potential for thunderstorms bringing an uptick in rainfall intensity this afternoon, this is when we would see the highest threat for flash flooding of roadways.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

You can see on futurecast above that the rain will likely taper off before midnight in most areas, but a lingering shower will be possible late tonight across the northern ArkLaTex. Wind speeds will be out of the northeast at 15 to 25 miles per hour making for breezy and cool conditions throughout the day. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, with midnight temperatures likely in the 40s and 50s as well with a breezy southwest wind at midnight.

We should enjoy drier weather on New Year’s Day, but we will see lingering clouds and a chilly west wind holding highs in the 50s.

Sunshine is on the way back for the weekend with highs warming into the 60s Sunday through Tuesday. Another cold front will bring a chance of rain and storms during the middle of next week.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

