Heavy rain.. flash flooding.. severe weather possible through Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rain and thunderstorms are likely today through Wednesday, with flash flooding developing in some areas, in addition to a few strong to severe thunderstorms each day.

A cold front has moved into the region and is bringing widespread rain and thunderstorms this morning.

1-hour radar loop

This cold front will stall across the region for the next few days bringing repeated rounds of rain and thunderstorms through at least Wednesday.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. Areas in the Watch are expected to receive 4 to 6 inches of rain between now and Wednesday night, with isolated higher amounts possible.

Flash Flood Watch through 6 p.m. Wednesday

Potential rainfall accumulations through Thursday morning



Temperatures will be difficult to forecast this week, with cool air north of front keeping much of southern Arkansas, northeast Texas and Oklahoma in the 50s this afternoon.

Warmer air south of the front will bring highs in the 60s and 70s today south of I-20, but as the front moves back and forth across the region a generally cold Tuesday is expected in most areas, with a big spread in temperatures north to south again Wednesday.

The severe weather threat today will be along and south of I-20 mainly this afternoon and evening when temperatures are warmest. High wind and flash flooding will be the primary threats, but a few tornadoes will be possible as well, especially in the ‘slight risk’ area.

Severe weather threat Monday into Monday night



We will have to keep a close eye on Wednesday, as a significant severe weather event is expected east of the ArkLaTex. If the overall pattern slows it could mean a higher severe weather threat for us Wednesday, but as of now any potential for severe weather looks low.

The cold front will finally be pushed east late Wednesday into Thursday morning. This will allow drier air to filter into the region shutting off the rain and severe weather threat.



Extended forecast

