Heavy rain.. flash flooding.. severe weather possible through Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rain and thunderstorms are likely today through Wednesday, with flash flooding developing in some areas, in addition to a few strong to severe thunderstorms each day. 

A cold front has moved into the region and is bringing widespread rain and thunderstorms this morning.

This cold front will stall across the region for the next few days bringing repeated rounds of rain and thunderstorms through at least Wednesday. 

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. Areas in the Watch are expected to receive 4 to 6 inches of rain between now and Wednesday night, with isolated higher amounts possible.

Flash Flood Watch through 6 p.m. Wednesday
Potential rainfall accumulations through Thursday morning


Temperatures will be difficult to forecast this week, with cool air north of front keeping much of southern Arkansas, northeast Texas and Oklahoma in the 50s this afternoon.

Warmer air south of the front will bring highs in the 60s and 70s today south of I-20, but as the front moves back and forth across the region a generally cold Tuesday is expected in most areas, with a big spread in temperatures north to south again Wednesday.

The severe weather threat today will be along and south of I-20 mainly this afternoon and evening when temperatures are warmest. High wind and flash flooding will be the primary threats, but a few tornadoes will be possible as well, especially in the ‘slight risk’ area.

Severe weather threat Monday into Monday night


We will have to keep a close eye on Wednesday, as a significant severe weather event is expected east of the ArkLaTex. If the overall pattern slows it could mean a higher severe weather threat for us Wednesday, but as of now any potential for severe weather looks low.

The cold front will finally be pushed east late Wednesday into Thursday morning. This will allow drier air to filter into the region shutting off the rain and severe weather threat. 

Extended forecast

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

65° / 48°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 65° 48°

Tuesday

51° / 46°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 70% 51° 46°

Wednesday

52° / 41°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 52° 41°

Thursday

57° / 32°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 57° 32°

Friday

53° / 36°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 53° 36°

Saturday

57° / 50°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 57° 50°

Sunday

68° / 55°
Showers
Showers 40% 68° 55°

Hourly Forecast

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
64°

64°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
64°

65°

11 AM
Showers
50%
65°

65°

12 PM
Showers
60%
65°

64°

1 PM
Thundershowers
70%
64°

64°

2 PM
Thundershowers
70%
64°

64°

3 PM
Rain
60%
64°

63°

4 PM
Rain
70%
63°

63°

5 PM
Rain
60%
63°

63°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
63°

62°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
62°

62°

8 PM
Rain
70%
62°

60°

9 PM
Rain
70%
60°

59°

10 PM
Rain
70%
59°

58°

11 PM
Showers
60%
58°

57°

12 AM
Showers
50%
57°

56°

1 AM
Showers
40%
56°

55°

2 AM
Showers
40%
55°

53°

3 AM
Showers
40%
53°

53°

4 AM
Showers
40%
53°

52°

5 AM
Showers
40%
52°

51°

6 AM
Showers
50%
51°

50°

7 AM
Showers
50%
50°

