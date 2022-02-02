A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the ArkLaTex through Thursday. Heavy rain will change to freezing rain late tonight and Thursday with some snow and sleet possible. Sunshine will return by the weekend with below-normal temperatures.

Winter Storm Timing:

Wednesday evening: Rain will begin to increase over the northwest half of the area. Some thunder will be possible but severe weather is not expected. The rain will be heavy in spots and will gradually begin to spread to the southeast into Northwest Louisiana late in the evening.

Wednesday night after midnight: Rain will continue to spread southeast and will cover the entire ArkLaTex area during the overnight hours. Very late tonight temperatures will begin to dip below freezing over the northwestern edge of the ArkLaTex. Ice could begin to accumulate on exposed surfaces in these areas. The rest of the ArkLaTex will mainly see rain.

Thursday morning: The freezing line will make a little progress to the southeast Thursday morning. By noon, it will extend from near De Queen to De Kalb to Omaha to Gilmer to Longview. Locations to the west of this line including Mt. Pleasant will begin to see the rain change to freezing rain. The rest of the ArkLaTex will likely continue to see rain including Texarkana and Shreveport.

Thursday afternoon: The intensity of the precipitation will begin to decrease Thursday afternoon. It will likely begin to end over the northwest edge of the area. Temperatures in Texarkana will dip to freezing some during the middle of the afternoon. By this time the precipitation should be rather light, but some slick spots could develop in the Texarkana area before it ends later in the afternoon. By 6 pm, we should see rain mixed with some sleet and possibly freezing rain over parts of East Texas and Northwest Louisiana north of Shreveport and Minden. This mixture of precipitation will end over the southeast part of the ArkLaTex Thursday night.

Freezing Rain Potential: The accumulation of freezing rain will be highest over Southwest Arkansas and McCurtain County. While models show amounts of over ¼” in these areas, not all of this will accumulate.

Winter Storm Impacts:

The Weather Prediction Center has a Winter Storm Severity index that shows that the biggest impacts from this winter event will be over parts of McCurtain and northwestern Red River counties. This is where we will likely see ice accumulations of at least ¼”. The ‘moderate’ impact area means that there could be some issues with downed trees and possibly numerous power outages. Travel should not be attempted as it could become impossible. The yellow area means that there will be ‘minor’ impacts. This means that some inconvenience from an isolated power outage will be possible. Travel will be difficult with slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Winter weather impacts will be limited to non-existent over the rest of the area.

The clouds will stick around through Friday with some rather chilly temperatures. Lows Friday morning will dip into the 20s. Highs Friday will struggle to climb into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunshine will return this weekend as we will begin a warming trend. That sunshine will continue through next week with highs returning to the 60s and lows warming to the mid to upper 30s.