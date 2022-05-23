Most of the ArkLaTex has seen a break from the rain over the past few days. That will change Tuesday and Wednesday as thunderstorms return with heavy rain still looking likely. A streak of dry weather begins Thursday and continues through most of next week.

Pinpoint Doppler

Below-normal temperatures: Cooler air invaded the ArkLaTex this weekend and will likely stick around through Thursday night. Temperatures Monday began in the 50s and 60s. Despite lots of clouds, we have warmed into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Look for the below-normal temperatures to stick around. Lows Tuesday morning will likely be in the mid to upper 60s. Daytime highs Tuesday will struggle to climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s. We likely won’t see much change in temperatures for the rest of the week. Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s. Lows will be in the 60s for the next few nights and could cool into the 50s to close the week.

Keep the umbrella handy: Futurecast shows that we will see lots of clouds over the area tonight with a few scattered showers possible. Thunderstorms will likely develop Tuesday afternoon and move across most of the area. A few more waves of showers and thunderstorms will likely move across the area Tuesday night, Wednesday, and much of Wednesday night before ending late Wednesday night. Sunshine will likely return Thursday as we begin an extended period of dry weather.

36-hour Futurecast forecast (updated every hour)

Severe weather?: The severe weather threat this week is looking rather low at this point. The latest outlooks from the Storm Prediction Center show a marginal severe weather risk over the western part of the area Tuesday night and over the SE part of the area Wednesday. This means that if we do have any severe weather issues, they should be rather isolated. Wind will probably be our biggest concern although some hail will be possible.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

Rainfall potential: It still appears that all of the ArkLaTex will see some more heavy rain during the next few days. Most models show that all of the area stands a good chance of receiving at least three inches of rain. We could see pockets of four to five inches. That is looking most likely over the western half of the area.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential during the next 72 hours



A hot Memorial Day weekend: Once the system that will be responsible for our expected rain moves out to the east, it will be replaced with another area of upper-level high pressure. This ridge will bring the return of hot and dry weather. After lows in the 50s Thursday and Friday mornings, we should see morning temperatures return to the 70s by Monday. Daytime highs will return to the middle 80s by Friday and the lower 90s by this Sunday. We will likely see lows remain in the 70s and highs in the 90s through all of next week. A little rain looks possible by the middle of next week.