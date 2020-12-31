Heavy rain moving into the ArkLaTex with a Flash Flood Watch in effect

Look for the rain to end Thursday evening from southwest to northeast. A Flash Flood Watch continues for most of the ArkLaTex until the rain ends. A few strong storms will be possible over the extreme southern edge of the area late Thursday afternoon into the evening. Clouds will likely hang around through most of Saturday with below normal temperatures. A warming trend begins to close the weekend.

We continue to watch a very strong upper-level disturbance and its associated area of low pressure that will move by the ArkLaTex Thursday evening and Thursday night. As this feature approaches, showers and a few strong thunderstorms will increase Thursday afternoon and will continue through much of Thursday evening. This activity will gradually end from southwest to northeast during the evening. It still appears that most of the area should be dry when 2021 begins at midnight.

A Flash Flood Watch continues for most of the area as an additional one to over three inches of rain will likely fall on already saturated ground. Flooding will likely be the most widespread threat. We will be keeping an eye on temperatures over the southern edge of the area. It is possible that the front that eased through the area yesterday and last night may drift a little back to the north. This would allow for a chance for severe weather including a tornado or two over the southern half of Sabine and Natchitoches Parishes late Thursday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center still indicates a slight to enhanced severe weather risk for these areas. More than likely, most of any severe weather today will occur to the south of our area.

While the rain will end tonight, the clouds will likely hang over most of the ArkLaTex through New Years Day and most of Saturday. This will result in some rather chilly days as highs Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A shower will be possible during this time but rain is looking extremely unlikely.

Sunshine will return very late Saturday and especially Sunday. This will start a warming trend that will continue into the middle of next week. Look for daytime highs to return to the mid to upper 60s by Tuesday. Overnight lows this weekend will be in the low to middle 30s. They should return to the upper 30s to low 40s by Tuesday morning.

Next week will end with two disturbances. The first will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms next Wednesday. The second will bring more rain by next Friday. We will then turn cooler again by next weekend. Stay Tuned!!

Todd Warren