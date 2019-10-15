Heavy rain possible today through tonight.. cooler air returns tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is setting up to be a soggy Tuesday, with rain possible throughout the day, with a cold front bringing a final push of rain and thunderstorms tonight through early tomorrow morning.

Many of you may have woken up to rain and thunder this morning as a warm front is moving slowly north across the region. Temperatures are mild and pleasant for October as we are in the low to mid-60s in all areas.

This front will bring the chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms throughout the day with the heaviest rain likely to fall between I-20 and I-30.

1-hour radar loop



Despite the rain and continued cloud cover highs will manage to reach the upper 70s and low 80s as a south wind behind the front pushes warmer air off the Gulf into the ArkLaTex.

Tuesday forecast highs.



A final push of rain will arrive from the northwest late tonight through early Wednesday morning as a cold front rings out the atmosphere as it passes through. There is a low-end (marginal risk) for strong/severe thunderstorms mainly across northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and southern Arkansas. 1 or 2 storms could produce large hail or high wind gusts. There may be a small window for an isolated tornado.

Severe weather risk Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.



Rainfall totals will be heavy in some areas over the next 24 hours with 1 to 3 inches of rain possible mainly across northwest Louisiana and southern Arkansas. Given the ongoing drought conditions, the ground should be able to absorb the rainfall, but localized flooding of poor drainage areas, streets, and streams will be possible where the heaviest rain occurs.

Potential rainfall through early Wednesday morning.



Cooler and drier air will arrive in most areas by sunrise tomorrow.

Wednesday highs will be in the 60s with returning sunshine. A pleasant pattern in the 70s will take over Thursday and Friday with cool overnight lows.

