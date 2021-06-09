Heavy rain possible Wednesday night for a small part of the area then hot and humid

Areas of heavy rain could develop tonight over the NE quarter of the ArkLaTex. A hot, dry and very humid weather pattern will then settle into the ArkLaTex for the next several days. Most of the area will stay dry until Sunday. Drier and slightly cooler air returns late next week.

Wednesday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex with limited rainfall. Temperatures were rather hot with afternoon readings soaring into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Look for the heat to stick around Thursday. It will be warm and very muggy Thursday morning as temperatures will begin in the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs Thursday afternoon will likely return to the lower 90s. It will feel much hotter thanks to the humidity with heat index values in the 95 to 100-degree range.

Futurecast shows that most of the area will stay dry for the next several days. Thursday will begin with some morning low clouds that should give way to a partly cloudy sky. Look for some low clouds to return Thursday night. We will once again see the mix of clouds and sunshine Friday and Saturday. The HRRR model does show some scattered storms developing Wednesday night mainly over SW AR. IF this happens, a couple of inches of rain could fall. Consequently, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for these areas.

The first of two disturbances will bring a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Rainfall should be rather limited and severe weather is not expected to be much of an issue. The chance for an isolated t’storm will stick around through Wednesday. A cold front will then approach the area late Tuesday. Heavy rain and severe weather will likely not be an issue. Drier and slightly cooler air will move into our area behind the front. Look for a dry conclusion to next week with highs retreating to the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will dip to the mid to upper 60s. Another disturbance could bring a chance for a few scattered t’storms early next weekend.

The Little River continue to flow at major flood levels. The latest forecast below shows the river falling below flood stage this weekend.

–Todd Warren