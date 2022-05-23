SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will have comfortable and dry weather Monday, but Tuesday and Wednesday are looking stormy as we will have several rounds of rain and thunderstorms that impact the ArklaTex.

Mostly cloudy and mild Monday: It will feel nice today as your morning temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, with highs in the 70s and low 80s, about 5 to 10 degrees below average for the date. Thanks to a dry north breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour, the humidity will remain low. It will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with a meager chance of any rain developing.

Monday forecast high temperatures

A warm front brings our first round of storms Tuesday: The first of multiple waves of thunderstorms will move into the ArkLaTex midday tomorrow as a warm front passes over the region. The storms will likely get going across the Toledo Bend region in the mid to late morning, with storms moving along and north of I-20 into the northern ArkLaTex during the late morning and afternoon. This will keep our temperatures in the low 80s for another day. The threat of severe weather is low, but these storms will be capable of frequent lightning and brief heavy rainfall.

36-hour Futurecast forecast (updated every hour)

Cold front to bring heavy rain Wednesday: A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex after midnight Tuesday night bringing a round of heavy rain during the early morning hours Wednesday. This round will be capable of several inches of rain. There may be some additional development of storms during the late morning and afternoon. The threat of severe weather is low, but widespread accumulations of 3 to 6 inches of rain Tuesday and Wednesday could trigger flash flooding of roadways and poor drainage areas. The rain will come to an end Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Wednesday night

The severe weather threat Wednesday will be confined to areas south of I-20, and it’s a low ‘Marginal Risk’ of severe thunderstorms mainly capable of high wind. Widespread severe weather is not expected.

Severe weather risk Wednesday

Heat returns late this week and into the weekend: High pressure will build into the ArkLaTex Thursday through Memorial Day weekend. While Thursday will be comfortable, we’ll start to feel the heat and humidity rise Friday through Sunday. Highs will return to the low 90s this weekend with dry conditions Thursday through at least Sunday.