Rain chances will increase Saturday and will likely come to an end Sunday night. The Fourth of July is looking hot and mainly dry. Temperatures will increase next week with several days of triple-digit heat looking likely with no significant rain.

A break from the heat: Thanks to lots of clouds and some rain, daytime temperatures this weekend will be near or below normal. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Highs Sunday will likely range from the upper 80s north to the low to middle 90s south. The moisture will keep overnight lows above normal in the low to middle 70s. This weekend will likely bring the coolest daytime temperatures that we will experience for the next few weeks at least.

Weekend rain: Futurecast shows that we will likely see the scattered showers and thunderstorms that have developed across the area today come to an end this evening. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Friday night with more scattered areas of t’showers possible over the southern half of the area. Our best rain chances of the weekend will likely be Saturday. Look for the rain that develops Friday night to gradually shift to the north during the day Saturday. The rain will likely decrease some Saturday night. The rain late Friday night and Saturday could be very heavy in spots More rain will be possible around the area Sunday but will be less widespread. The best chances for heavier rain Sunday will be over the northern half of the area. Once the rain ends sometime Sunday evening or Sunday night, it could be a while before we see it return.

How much rain: Hi-res models including Futurecast are indicating that we will have to potential for some heavy rain over much of the ArkLaTex. These models show that parts of the area could see more than 5″ of rainfall. While heavy rain is possible, it is also possible that parts of the area will see very little. Models show that the NW part of the area could receive less than 1/4″.

Fourth of July forecast: We will begin a rather hot and dry weather pattern on the Fourth of July. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds. Rain is looking rather unlikely as we will see daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Triple-digit heat returns next week: Thanks to another large area of upper-level high pressure, the heat will intensify over the ArkLaTex next week. We will likely stay dry through most of next week with only a slight chance for a stray afternoon storm next Saturday. Expect a warming trend next week as highs will likely return to the range of 100 to 102 degrees. Overnight lows will warm into the mid to upper 70s.