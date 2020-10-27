Heavy rain to invade the ArkLaTex Wednesday followed by a dry and cool weather pattern for the rest of the week

Zeta is still expected to make landfall Wednesday evening somewhere along the SE Louisiana coast Wednesday evening. Its impacts will stay well east of the ArkLaTex. A strong upper-level disturbance will bring heavy rain to our area Wednesday. A quiet weather pattern will settle in starting Thursday.

Tuesday was another cloudy and dreary day around the ArkLaTex. The rain has been rather limited but we did see areas of drizzle. Zeta weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday night as it moved over the Yucatan in Mexico. The storm is expected to strengthen today and tonight and make landfall over the SE Louisiana coast south of New Orleans Wednesday evening as a category one hurricane. It will then head NE through SW Mississippi and Alabama. This course means that our area will likely not see any direct impacts from Zeta. See the latest forecast and impacts from the storm below.

While we won’t see any direct impact from Zeta, we will see the potential for some heavy rain as a strong upper-level disturbance moves to our north Wednesday. Look for areas of rain to begin to increase late Tuesday night. The rain will reach its peak Wednesday and will be heavy at times. While a few rumbles of thunder will be possible, severe weather is looking highly unlikely.

Models indicate that most of the area will see at least an inch of rain. It is possible that some areas could receive anywhere from two to three inches. Temperatures Wednesday will once again be below normal as daytime highs will mainly be in the 60s.

A dry weather pattern will begin Thursday. We will likely see lots of clouds for most of the day Thursday. Consequently, temperatures will be rather cool. Look for lows Thursday morning to dip into the low to middle 40s. We’ll see daytime highs only climb into the low to middle 50s.

Lots of sunshine will finally return Friday and will likely stick around through most of next week. We will see below-normal temperatures stick around through the weekend. Overnight lows will dip as low as the upper 30s to low 40s. Daytime highs will mainly be in the mid to upper 60s. A nice warming trend will occur next week with highs eventually returning to the low to middle 70s. Overnight lows will return to the upper 40s to low 50s.

–Todd Warren