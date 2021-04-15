Heavy rain with some thunder returns Friday followed by a dry and mild weekend

Expect rain to increase around the ArkLaTex Thursday night and especially Friday with some heavy rain likely. We dry out this weekend with below normal temperatures. Most of next week looks dry and warmer.

Thursday was a rather quiet day with much of the area seeing some sunshine. Clouds are making their way back into the area this afternoon. After lows this morning in the low to middle 50s, daytime highs have climbed into the 60s and low 70s.

Look for several periods of rain from now through Friday evening. Showers will probably begin to move across the ArkLaTex this evening. Futurecast shows that we will see several breaks in the rain tonight. Showers and T’showers will begin to increase Friday morning. The most widespread and heaviest rain will fall over the area Friday afternoon. It still appears that the rain will end from northwest to southeast Friday evening. While the rain will be wrapping up Friday evening, the clouds will probably hang around Saturday. We should begin to see some breaks in the clouds Saturday night. We could close the weekend Sunday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Futurecast shows that rainfall totals will be in the range of ½” to one inch. A few areas could see as much as two inches.

Temperatures Friday will be cooler because of the clouds and rain. Temperatures Friday morning will likely begin in the low to middle 50s. Look for daytime highs in the low to middle 60s. Temperatures will stay mild Saturday under a cloudy sky as daytime highs will ease into the mid to upper 60s. The weekend will end with the beginning of a warming trend. We should see enough sunshine to warm us into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

There is not much change in the outlook for Saturday’s Bayou Classic. Expect a cloudy sky with mild temperatures. Temperatures in the morning will warm through the 50s. We should see game-time temperatures in the low to middle 60s.

Most of next week is looking dry and warmer. Daytime highs will likely warm into the upper 70s to low 80s by next Thursday. Overnight lows will be rather chilly in the 40s. Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms will be next Friday. It’s a bit early to determine the extent of any severe weather threat only to say that is possible. We could see some lingering rain next weekend with pleasant temperatures in the 70s.

–Todd Warren