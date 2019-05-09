Heavy rains lead to flood evacuations in Princeton Video Video

PRINCETON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Water rescues continued late into the morning Thursday in Bossier Parish following heavy rains overnight.

More than three inches of rain fell in the area over just a few hours, causing flash flooding in parts of Haughton and Princeton and forcing some residents from their homes.

The water had already begun to recede by midday, but residents are bracing for more possible flooding with more rain on the way Friday and Saturday.

Sandbags are available at several locations in Bossier Parish.

Bossier Sheriff's deputies drove the high water vehicle to flooded Cannon Road in the Princeton area to conduct evacuations.

Neighbors in a pontoon boat helped evacuate a couple from a flooded home and brought them to the high water vehicle, and they were brought to dry ground.

Residents are asked to call BPSO at (318) 965-2203 for emergencies.