SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The hot and breezy weather will continue for the first half of this week, with a chance of rain to cool us a few degrees by late Wednesday or Thursday.

Breezy with highs in the 90s today: Memorial Day will bring sunrise temperatures in the low 70s. We’ll have a few hours in the 70s this morning, but the humidity will be high, and the wind will start cranking up early in the day. We will have a sustained south wind of 15 to 20 miles per hour, with frequent gusts up to 25 miles per hour. This will bring choppy conditions to area lakes and rivers. It will be partly cloudy this morning, and mostly sunny this afternoon.

Monday Memorial Day forecast high temperatures

Hot and mainly dry weather through Wednesday: We won’t see much change to the weather pattern through Wednesday, so the breezy and warm weather will continue. Highs will generally remain in the low 90s. It’s hot, but this isn’t unusual, the typical high is in the mid to upper 80s in late May and early June.

It’s possible a few sea-breeze-type afternoon showers may make a push into the Toledo Bend region late Tuesday or Wednesday. This will only impact a handful of locations, and most of us will remain dry through late Wednesday.

The highest chance of rain arrives Thursday: A ‘cool front’ will settle into the ArkLaTex Wednesday night into Thursday. This may bring some rain to the northern ArkLaTex Wednesday night. The front will send in a higher chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms Thursday. A few storms could bring gusty winds and lightning, but the threat of severe weather is low. The increase in rain and clouds will hold us in the 80s Thursday, with a slight chance of rain keeping us in the 80s Friday as well.

Hurricane Agatha to make landfall in Mexico, and emerge in the Gulf in a few days: Hurricane Agatha will make landfall as a category 2 or 3 Hurricane in Mexico soon, and the remnants may move over the Gulf Of Mexico midweek. The front that brings us rain later this week will likely keep this storm in the southern Gulf and right now it poses no threat to the Texas or Louisiana coast. We will keep you updated if anything changes, but right now it is nothing to be concerned about in the ArkLaTex.

National Hurricane Center projected path for Hurricane Agatha