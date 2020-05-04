Hot and breezy Monday, slight chance of a thunderstorm tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The heat that many areas felt late this weekend will continue today before an overnight cold front brings a few showers and storms and temperature relief for the middle of the week.

Monday morning sunrise temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies developing through mid-morning. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions through the afternoon with highs soaring to near 90 degrees in all locations. A south breeze will increase to 10 to 15 miles per hour making for a breezy day as well. (The record high in Shreveport is 94°).

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

A cold front approach the region tonight. Thunderstorms will likely be ongoing north of the ArkLaTex at sunset. A few of these storms will move into Oklahoma and Arkansas late tonight and early tomorrow morning. A slight chance of a few showers will accompany the front through.

While the severe weather threat is low, a storm or two north of I-30 may be capable of high wind or large hail, mainly between sunset and sunrise tomorrow. The Storm Prediction Center has areas north of I-30 in their ‘marginal risk’ severe weather outlook.

We may have an early day shower or storm Tuesday across east Texas and Louisiana, but rain chances will remain low for much of the regoin as the cold front continues south towards the Gulf. Drier and cooler air will bring pleasant temperatures through the middle of the week with highs in the 70s and low 80s Tuesday through Thursday.

The stronger cold front this week will move in Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will increase north to south through the day. While it’s not a significant severe weather setup we will have to be on the lookout for a strong storm or two. We should have more clarity on how Friday will play out in the upcoming days.

It’s looking like this front will move through fast enough tthat rain should be gone for the weekend. A cooler and pleasant weekend is expected.

7 day forecast

