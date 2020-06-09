Hot and breezy Tuesday, cold front to bring a chance of storms tonight and pleasant weather tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The remnants of Tropical Depression Cristobal are moving away from the region, but a humid a tropical airmass remains overhead, which with an increasing amount of sun today will bring very hot temperatures.

A few isolated showers and storms have developed near the ArklaTex and will impact east Texas in the upcoming hours. We may also see some spotty showers/storms in other areas.

1-hour radar loop

We’ll start out in the mid-70s at sunrise and quickly warm-up. Temperatures will be approaching 90 by noon, with afternoon highs in the mid and upper 90s. It’s possible we could see a few areas in east Texas reach 100 degrees. Due to the high humidity heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures will be 100-104 degrees this afternoon. Stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks in the air conditioning or shade if you are working outside.

Tuesday afternoon heat index values

In addition to the hot temperatures it will be windy, with a steady 15 to 20 mile per hour breeze out of the southwest throughout the day. Wind gusts will be between 20 and 30 miles per hour. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the region. Rough waves will bring dangerous conditions to boaters in small crafts.

Lake Wind Advisory 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday

The remnants of Cristobal are moving away from us. There is a slight chance we could see a few showers and storms linger into the late morning, but it looks like most of us will be dry through the daylight hours. A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex after sunset, and it will trigger a broken line of thunderstorms somewhere between I-20 and I-30. These storms will move southeast through the region late tonight through early tomorrow morning. While no severe weather is expected at the moment, gusty wind and lightning will be possible with these storms.

We will be thankful for this front tomorrow. Our high temperatures will fall back into the 80s Wednesday and possibly Thursday as well. Dry air will bring low humidity for the remainder of the week and into the weekend as well. This will bring comfortable and cooler mornings through the weekend with highs returning to the 90s Friday through much of next week.

