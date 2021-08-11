Hot and dry conditions continue for the ArkLaTex and tropics looking active

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Heat Advisory continues for the ArkLaTex as daytime highs will warm into the middle and upper 90s. Heat index values will warm into the triple digits to around 105 degrees. I am not expecting much rain for Wednesday or Thursday. In the next couple of days, we will see some changes!! Upper-level high pressure will begin to break down and shift to the northwest. A small chance of rain will be possible for Friday. For the weekend, the rain chances become higher.

With the higher rain chances, daytime highs will tumble into the lower 90s. In the tropics, we are now following Tropical Storm Fred. Fred is moving away from Puerto Rico and soon set his sights on Hispaniola. As Fred interacts with some drier air and the landmass, Fred is expected to weaken to a tropical depression. Over time, Fred will strengthen again as it interacts with the warm ocean waters of the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean.

Highs for Wednesday

The strengthening will take place near Florida by the weekend. As of now, Fred should remain to the east of ArkLaTex. However, the forecast could change as we get more model information. In addition, Fred will likely enhance afternoon rain and thunderstorm chances for the region this weekend and early next week!

TS Fred latest

The next seven days