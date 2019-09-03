Hot and dry conditions continue Tuesday, triple-digit heat possible later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Easy forecast today as little change in the weather pattern will bring another day of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

We are enjoying another pleasant morning with temperatures in the low 70s under clear skies. The abundance of sunshine early in the day will bring another quick warm-up, taking us into the low 90s by noon on our way to highs in the mid to upper 90s. You’ll feel the humidity, but levels remain low enough that we won’t see a heat advisory, but ‘feels like’ or heat index temperatures will push 102 degrees this afternoon.

We did see a few rain showers develop north of I-30 yesterday, but the expanding area of high pressure continues to slowly push rain chances away from us, and I expect we’ll see another dry day in most areas. After a sunny morning, we’ll see partly cloudy skies at times this afternoon. Wind will remain out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Looking at the next few days, we could push the 100-degree mark in some areas Thursday through Saturday. It looks like the high will break down some early in the weekend, which may allow a chance of rain return late in the weekend into early next week. This should drop temperatures a few degrees.

In addition to the heat, a dry pattern has much of the region developing low-end drought conditions.



Here is the latest advisory on Hurricane Dorian which shows a Category 3 Hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.

