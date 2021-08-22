Hot and dry conditions will continue with Heat Advisory in effect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For Sunday, the heat is on again! Temperatures are in the middle 90s and feel like temperatures in the triple digits. The weather forecast is not changing much in the coming days. The upper high should keep us rain-free through Tuesday. However, the edge of the high pressure ring may be weak enough to spark a few showers over the region’s southern edge. A Heat Advisory has been extended into Monday but it will likely be extended into Tuesday.

As the upper ridge gets weaker, we slowly see an uptick in rain chances. For Wednesday and Thursday, daytime highs will stay into the upper 90s. As we head into the weekend, the pattern shows an increase of tropical moisture heading our way. It will likely increase the chance for afternoon sea breeze thunderstorms into early next week. The good news here is highs will fall into the lower 90s.

Highs for Monday

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Henri continues to impact the New England states. Heavy rain continues to fall over New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Henri will meander over the Northeast on Monday before moving into Canada for Tuesday. In addition to Henri, we are following a tropical wave in the Atlantic that has a low chance of development in five days.

The next seven days