Hot and dry Friday, a few rain showers return early this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday will bring a quiet and dry day to the region, heatwave continues, with the chance of a few rain showers returning to the ArkLaTex tomorrow.

The frontal boundary that has been bringing daily rainfall to the northern ArkLaTex is moving away today, and that means we will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today. High temperatures will return to the low and mid 90s. An upper level disturbance to our west, and high pressure to our east will put the ArkLaTex in an area where the southwest breeze will pick up throughout the day. Expect sustained winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts in the 20 mile per hour range or higher.

If you’re headed to the football fields this evening, games will be dry, with kickoff temperatures in the upper 80s and falling into the low 80s by the 4th quarter.

This increasing southwest wind in the atmosphere will help to enhance the sea-breeze effect tomorrow. We could see a few rain showers develop during the day, with the highest rain chances across east Texas and also south of I-20 in Louisiana. See the latest loop of futurecast below. No need to worry if you have outdoor plans, any rain should be short-lived and mainly confined to warm afternoon/evening hours.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

We’ll take whatever rain we can get as the drought update yesterday showed severe drought continuing between I-20 and I-30.

Drought monitor issued September 26th

Unfortunately, the ridge of high pressure that has been responsible for the heatwave and extended summer will build back in late this weekend into early next week. This will bring a continuation of dry and hot weather as highs will continue to rise into the low and mid 90s through at least next Thursday. It still looks like we may see some relief late next week or next weekend as a front moves near the region. The latest model runs aren’t as optimistic on a big cool-down, but if we can chip away at the highs and knock the humidity back for a few days.. we’ll take it.

