Hot and dry in most areas Friday, scattered storms in the forecast late this weekend and throughout next week

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We’ll have a few more days of heat and spotty rainfall before rain increases late this weekend into next week. This should also result in slightly lower temperatures for much of next week. 

For your Friday, it will be a hot and mostly dry day. Temperatures may actually run a degree or two higher this afternoon pushing several areas into the mid-90s. We will have a light south breeze at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

There won’t be much rainfall across the region today, as there’s only a 10 percent chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm between noon and 7 p.m. We may see some rain develop across the northern ArkLaTex Saturday afternoon or evening but most areas will stay dry, partly cloudy, and hot Saturday.

We will have a cold front approach the region Sunday, and this will bring an increasing chance of scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms on Father’s Day. The front will stall near or just northwest of the ArkLaTex early next week. As showers and storms form along this frontal boundary, we will see scattered storms each day, especially as the air rises in the afternoon and evening heat. As of now, it doesn’t look like we’ll see any widespread severe weather, but these summer thunderstorms typically bring frequent lightning and the potential for strong wind gusts. The Storm Prediction Center is showing a ‘marginal risk’ or low-end severe weather potential Sunday. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few more ‘marginal risk’ days next week.

Sunday severe weather risk

With the scattered rain each day we will see a corridor of 1 to 3-inch rainfall accumulations across the northern ArkLaTex over the next 7 days, with the potential for isolated higher amounts depending on how this all sets up. The further south you are into Louisiana and deep east Texas the accumulations will be lighter. 

Potential rainfall accumulations through next Thursday

Temperatures are expected to cool to at least normal levels in the upper 80s and low 90s, but if we can get rain/clouds going early in the day we may have several days in the mid-80s which will bring some relief after a very hot and humid weekend. 

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

