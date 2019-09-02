Hot and dry Labor Day with heat sticking around this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be hot and dry for Labor Day, with weather conditions more or less mirroring what we saw on Sunday, but a few degrees higher in some areas.

High pressure will keep the heat going today while putting the clamps on any chance for cooling rain across the region for much of the week. We’ll go from the 70s this morning to highs in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. These are a few degrees higher than seasonal averages for early September.

Labor Day forecast

Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as we move through the day. 
Futurecast shows a few blips on the radar later this afternoon, and we could see a stray shower pop-up somewhere, but most of us will miss the rain this week.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

If there is any good news here, it’s that winds have turned to the northeast due to the influence of Hurricane Dorian off the Florida coastline. This northeast wind will keep our humidity running slightly lower this week which will prevent our afternoon heat index values from topping 105 degrees, which is when a Heat Advisory will be issued. We’ll likely see heat index readings running 100-102 degrees during the hottest part of the day. It’s little consolation, but it could definitely be worse. 


Looking long-range the high will keep a grip on us through Friday, but it may begin to break down enough this weekend that we see temperatures drop off Saturday, and we may see a chance of showers return late in the weekend which would help break this latest heatwave. 
The latest on Hurricane Dorian can be found below:

National Hurricane Center forecast for Hurricane Dorian

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 95° 73°

Tuesday

96° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 96° 73°

Wednesday

99° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 99° 74°

Thursday

100° / 75°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 100° 75°

Friday

101° / 75°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 101° 75°

Saturday

102° / 77°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 102° 77°

Sunday

101° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 101° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

93°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

94°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

94°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

90°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
86°

84°

9 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

10 PM
Clear
0%
82°

80°

11 PM
Clear
0%
80°

80°

12 AM
Clear
1%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
1%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
2%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
3%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
3%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
4%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
4%
74°

