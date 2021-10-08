Hot and dry through Sunday afternoon, strong storms possible Sunday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hot and dry weather will continue across the ArkLaTex through the weekend, with highs in record territory today and tomorrow. Our next storm system could bring a few strong to severe storms Sunday night into early Monday morning.

We will have a big swing in temperatures from morning to afternoon today. It will be in the low to mid-60s early, but the heat will settle in quickly as we’ll be in the upper 80s by noon with highs in the low 90s a few hours after lunch. Wind will be light and out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. The record high in Shreveport is 93 degrees, and in Texarkana, it’s 96 degrees. We could tie or break some records over the next day or two.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

It will be mostly sunny today, and the mostly sunny weather will continue into Saturday. A few more clouds will be around Sunday, but the chance of rain will hold off until Sunday night. One note about the weekend, the early mornings will be comfortable with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s before 9 a.m., so if you’re looking to do some yard work or recreation, the mornings will be great for that.

Weekend outlook

The weather may not be so great Sunday night into Monday morning. A strong storm system will move into the ArkLaTex after sunset. The storms may arrive before midnight north of I-30, with the line of storms moving through the remainder of the region overnight and into early Monday morning. The ingredients are there for a few storms to bring damaging wind gusts and large hail, and an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. As of now, it looks the severe weather window would be 10 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday, but given we are 3 days out from this, there will be changes to the outlook so check back for updates. The Storm Prediction Center indicates the risk for severe weather will be highest in northeast Texas and Oklahoma. Some weakening is expected as the storms move east, so the risk for severe weather is slightly lower in Texarkana as well as Shreveport/Bossier. Make sure to review your severe weather safety plan this weekend, and know where to shelter in your home or community if severe weather warnings are issued.

Following this system Monday a warm front will keep ta chance of isolated storms in the forecast Tuesday. The next big cool-down appears headed our way with a cold front next Thursday or Friday. This front will keep a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the pattern through at least Thursday. Following this front highs may drop into the 70s and low 80s next weekend.