Hot and dry weather begins after one more day of scattered storms

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast through Thursday evening. Upper-level high pressure will end the rain with some of the hottest temperatures of the summer possible next week.

1-hour radar loop

Thursday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s. Thanks to plenty of clouds and rain, most of the area has only climbed into the 80s this afternoon. We will likely see similar weather Wednesday night and Thursday. Look for temperatures Thursday morning to begin in the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs will struggle to make it into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Futurecast shows that the areas of rain that we have around the area Wednesday afternoon will likely end during the evening. Look for a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday night. We will see a mix of lots of clouds and some sunshine Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again develop during the heat of the day Thursday. That activity will quickly end Thursday evening as temperatures begin to cool down. We will then see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Thursday night. Most of Friday will be dry with only a slight chance for a random thundershower.

Upper-level high pressure will develop over the Gulf Coast by Friday and will strengthen and eventually settle over the southern plains. This will create a drier and hotter weather pattern this weekend that will likely last through most of next week. We could see some of the hottest temperatures of the summer so far. Highs will climb to near 100 degrees by the middle of next week. We should see the ridge weaken over our area late next week. This will allow for more normal temperatures and the return of a chance for some rain. Highs will probably retreat to the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows through next week will likely stay in the middle 70s.

We continue to watch what is now Hurricane Grace. The storm will make its first landfall over the Yucatan Thursday morning, weaken, and then become a hurricane again before a second landfall Friday night over the eastern coast of Mexico. This course means that we will not see any impacts from Grace in the ArkLaTex. There will likely be no tropical threats to our area through next week.

24/7 stream of current and forecast weather information

–Todd Warren