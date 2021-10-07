Hot and dry weather continues until storms return Sunday night & Monday

Expect sunshine to stick around through the weekend with well-above-normal temperatures. A strong disturbance could bring some strong storms late Sunday night into Monday. Much cooler air returns next weekend.

Thursday was a mostly sunny day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 50s to low 60s. We have warmed into the upper 80s to low 90s Thursday afternoon. Look for the warming trend to continue Friday. It will not be as cool Friday morning. Lows will likely dip into the low to middle 60s. Daytime Highs Friday afternoon will be in the lower 90s. Expect temperatures to stay well above normal through the weekend. Lows will warm into the mid to upper 60s. Daytime highs will likely stay in the lower 90s.

Futurecast shows that we will continue to see dry conditions. Look for a clear sky Thursday night. Sunshine will return Friday. We will likely see a few clouds mixed in with the sunshine Saturday. I would expect similar conditions to close the weekend Sunday. It will be rather breezy Sunday as we will see a southerly wind of ten to fifteen miles per hour.

A strong upper-level ridge of high pressure will be responsible for our hot and dry weather this weekend. A strong disturbance will move into the Plains late this weekend. We will likely see strong to severe storms develop to our west late Sunday afternoon and evening. This activity will move east and will likely be weakening as it approaches our area late Sunday night and Monday. The Storm Prediction Center still indicates that severe weather will be possible. The chance will be highest to our west where there is an enhanced risk. That risk should become more isolated by the time the storms reach our area. If we have any severe weather issues, it will likely come from damaging wind and large hail.

We will continue to see upper-level winds out of the southwest through most of next week. This will create lots of clouds and a chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms each day next week. The chances are still looking highest next Friday. Rainfall totals from now through next weekend will likely be highest over the northwest half of the area where one to over two inches will be possible. Rain totals should be in the ½ to 1” range over the southeast half of the area. Cooler temperatures will return by next weekend. Models indicate that we could see highs retreat to the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will likely dip back into the 50s. It’s quite possible that Sunday could be the last 90-degree day of the year.

–Todd Warren