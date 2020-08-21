Hot and dry weather for most areas this weekend, tropical impacts looking likely early next week

SHREEVPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday through Sunday will be chartacterized by warm and dry weather, with only a very slight chance of rain each day. It is looking increasingly likely that we will have tropical impacts as a Hurricane or Tropical Storm makes landfall along the Texas/Louisiana coast next week.

Friday will bring another gorgeous morning with sunrise temperatures in the 60s, with a light north breeze, and highs warming into the low 90s in most areas. We may feel a little more humidity today, but still below what we typically feel this time of the year.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

We will start out with plenty of sun, with clouds developing later this morning and into the afternoon leaving us partly cloudy for much of the day. There is an area of low pressure to our east that may bring some rain to Louisiana and Arkansas, but any rainfall will be short-lived and result in light accumulations. Expect a similar pattern this weekend, with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Looking at the tropics, The Gulf Of Mexico is looking at the potential for 2 Hurricanes or Tropical Storms to make landfall next week. Tropical Depression 13 and 14 will strengthen into Tropical Storm’s or Hurricane’s Laura and Marco in the upcoming days. What is now Tropical Depression 14 in the Caribbean is the storm most likely to impact us in the ArkLaTex.

Tropical Depression 13 and 14

We are still a ways away from landfall, and the path will likely change, but as of right now it looks like most of the impacts to the ArkLaTex would occur late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

We may begin to see the outer bands of the storm bring rain to some areas Monday, before rain and thunderstorms become widespread and heavier late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for the path to move over east Texas, which would put the ArkLaTex on the east side of the storm which is where most of the heavy rain and severe weather occurs with these systems.

It’s too early for any definitive rainfall projections, but we could see some areas receive several inches rain, and brief spin up tornadoes Tuesday and Wednesday. There may be a few high wind gusts, but most of the sustained wind impacts will be further to our south along the coast. The details will be ironed out in the upcoming days as confidence in the potential track increases.

7-day forecast

