Hot and dry weather settles in through the weekend with strong storms possible Sunday night & Monday

Sunshine will combine with a southwesterly wind to warm temperatures into the 90s for the next several days. Our next chance of rain returns Sunday night into early Monday as possible strong storms move into the area. Cooler air returns by the end of next week.

Wednesday was another partly cloudy and rather warm day around the ArkLaTex. We got off to a somewhat cool start with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Afternoon temperatures have climbed into the mid to upper 80s. Look for even warmer temperatures Thursday. We will likely begin the day with lows close to normal in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Daytime highs will likely soar into the mid to upper 80s over the northern part of the ArkLaTex to the upper 80s to lower 90s over the south. The warming trend will likely continue into the weekend with most of the area heating up into the lower 90s by the weekend. It is rather unusual to be this hot at this time of year. Normal highs are in the lower 80s. The record high Saturday in Shreveport is 93 degrees.

Futurecast shows that we will probably see fewer clouds over the next few days. Expect a mostly clear sky Wednesday night. We will see lots of sunshine Thursday with just a few afternoon clouds mixing in. A clear sky will return Thursday night followed by plenty of sunshine Friday. This dry weather pattern will continue through the weekend.

The reason for the hot and dry weather is an upper-level ridge that will be set up very close to our area. A disturbance will move along the top of the ridge Sunday night and Monday. This will bring a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms that will be most widespread Sunday night and Monday morning. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that some of the storms could be strong to severe to our northwest Sunday night. They will likely be weakening as they move into our area. We should see mainly dry conditions for most of next week with above normal temperatures continuing. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A more significant front will ease through the area late next week and early next weekend. This could bring more widespread and heavier rain. It will also bring more normal temperatures to the area by the end of next weekend.

–Todd Warren